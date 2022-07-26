ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A Catlettsburg man is in custody after police say he was discovered sharing child pornography online.

Kentucky State Police say that 45-year-old Matthew M. McDavid is charged with 10 counts of portraying a minor under the age of 12, 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12, and 1 count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance after he was caught sharing sexually explicit images online.

KSP says that the charges are Class D and C felonies and could come with one to 10 years in prison.

Mr. McDavid is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.