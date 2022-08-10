CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning.

According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started.

Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. Investigators did say they found mattresses and clothing inside, indicating someone had allegedly been inside at some point, but they are not sure when the person or persons were there.

Authorities say they are looking for any security cameras that are close to the area and may have captured some footage that could provide information from before the fire broke out.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE near the Captain D’s. It shut down traffic on MacCorkle Avenue from 55th to 57th streets while crews worked to extinguish the fire.