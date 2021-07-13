Cause of Logan County explosion believed to be related to natural gas

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Logan County Dispatch, there was an explosion and fire in Davin in Logan County on Monday evening.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said that the fire is undetermined in cause and that the explosion is believed to be related to a natural gas issue. He said that two elderly occupants, one male and one female, were transported to the Cabell Huntington Burn Center with burn injuries.

Deputy SFM Baltic said both occupants were listed in stable condition and that one firefighter was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center, treated for heat exhaustion and minor burn injuries and then released.