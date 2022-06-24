POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Pomeroy yesterday afternoon, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department.

The PFD says multiple departments responded to the fire that broke out at a home on Wetzgall Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived on scene and the blaze took about an hour and a half to extinguish.

According to the PFD, no one was injured in the fire and the home was being used for storage.

Along with the Pomeroy Fire Department, the Middleport FD, the Rutland FD, the Syracuse FD, the Mason, West Virginia, FD, the Meigs County EMS, the Pomeroy Police Department, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and AEP responded to the scene.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the incident.