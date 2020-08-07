CDC changes number of days someone has to quarantine if infected with COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The CDC has come out with new guidelines for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those with the virus can now quarantine for 10 days instead of 14, but there are some executions to the rule.



“Previously when it was 14 days, we were basing that on how long it had been since someone was in contact with somebody who could get this,” Michael Klikenny, Physician Director of Cabell-Huntington Health Department said.



Now, health professionals have learned more about COVID-19 itself. They knew people could be tested several times, but they did not know if viral particles were viable or not.



“By 10 days, even if someone is still testing positive those particles are not going to infect another person,” Kilkenny said.



Some people may need more days to recover if they’re seriously ill. The CDC recommends 20 days.



“That’s someone who has been in the hospital, that’s been in intensive care on a ventilator,” Kilkenny said.



It’s also for people whose immune systems are seriously compromised and are under physician care.



“A lot of people are still having symptoms you know, a little longer than the 10 days, a lot of times they’re still tired, lingering cough, sometimes still difficulty breathing,” Kathleen Napier, Director of Nursing said.



If you come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be stuck indoors longer.

“Your quarantine is actually longer than the isolation of the person who is sick. They can be back to work before you will be back to work because we still can’t tell when you might have been exposed,” Kilkenny said.

Experts say they do not have to retest to release people back to work anymore. They can do that just based on the number of days they’ve been out.

