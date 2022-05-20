CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 713 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on May 20.

On Thursday, 860 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 509,251 (+713) total cases and 6,915 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,079 (+284) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Several counties are now recommended to wear masks due to risk of COVID-19, according to the CDC, including Kanawha, Fayette and Raleigh counties.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 74-year old female from Raleigh County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (159), Boone (28), Braxton (6), Brooke (20), Cabell (127), Calhoun (6), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (60), Gilmer (2), Grant (3), Greenbrier (81), Hampshire (15), Hancock (32), Hardy (17), Harrison (107), Jackson (13), Jefferson (91), Kanawha (279), Lewis (12), Lincoln (21), Logan (47), Marion (105), Marshall (36), Mason (27), McDowell (10), Mercer (76), Mineral (31), Mingo (27), Monongalia (174), Monroe (32), Morgan (14), Nicholas (34), Ohio (82), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (5), Preston (20), Putnam (66), Raleigh (163), Randolph (20), Ritchie (9), Roane (8), Summers (6), Taylor (28), Tucker (10), Tyler (7), Upshur (37), Wayne (30), Webster (5), Wetzel (13), Wirt (5), Wood (41), Wyoming (15).

According to the dashboard, 1,130,512 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 977,247 or 54.5% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 489,608 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.