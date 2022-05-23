CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — It’s the end of an era for a school in eastern Kanawha County.

Students left Cedar Grove Middle School for the last time today.

The school will only house elementary students next school year, while middle schoolers will transfer to other middle schools in the area.

Over the last few months, the Trailblazers have been honoring the school’s past and treasuring special memories of days gone by.

Well, today was really about celebrating our students, celebrating our community, our staff, the people who have been here for many, many years and we want to embrace the legacy that is Cedar Grove. Kandance Ansah, Principal, Cedar Grove Elementary School

The current school will be renovated for elementary school students.

A date for any demolition or construction hasn’t been set yet.