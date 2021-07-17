Cedar Grove VFD raises money to provide Christmas presents to families in need

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department sold hot dogs, raffle tickets and family portraits to raise money for families in need Saturday.

The money was raised to provide Christmas gifts to local families. Fire Engineer Larry Coleman, the station’s ‘Firehouse Santa,’ says the need for donations is great.

“We’ve seen the need for it in our community here and surrounding areas,” he said. “It makes our firemen and us happy to help a family or a kid.”

For 14 years, Coleman and the station have held fundraisers to provide presents each year. He says in years past they’ve been able to raise more than $10,000.

Chaplain Branty Gibson says his favorite part is seeing the smiles on children and their families.

“When you just see the families light up and the children, the big smiles that comes on their face, you know this is what it’s about,” he said.

Their mission is to continue to serve families in need.

“We’re here to protect and to serve but we’re mainly here to serve our community and that’s what we do,” Gibson said.

If you would like to assist the firehouse, they will continue to receive donations and sell family portraits Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.