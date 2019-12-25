Celebrating Christmas at Edgewood Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It’s Christmas Day and families all over the country are gathering to visit with loved ones and celebrate the holiday. At Edgewood Summit, Diane Palmer and her family are joining in the celebrations.

“It’s all really nice,” says Palmer. “They had turkey and ham and beautiful butter fillet shrimp and all the trimmings; fabulous desserts.”

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be here but now that it all worked out, I’m really happy,” says Palmer’s grandson Hayden Moore.

Edgewood Summit means a lot to Moore. In addition to being a home for his grandma, working here was one of his first jobs as a teenager.

“Really, everything I learned came from growing up coming here after school and waiting tables. It’s cool to kind of come back, full circle, and now I’m on the other side of things,” says Moore.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories