Census reporting improves in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia has improved when it comes to responding to the 2020 Census. But there is still more work to do. According to the most recent figures, the state now has a 53% self-response rate. The national self-response rate right now is 61.4%.

There are several events planned Wednesday to encourage people to complete the survey.

“There’s a whole range of events going on all across the state hosted by all different kinds of organizations that have been working with us,” Carey Jo Grace with Our Future WV said. “Everything from online coloring contests, raffle drawings and people doing honk and waves where people stand on the street corner.”

She said reporting has been better in areas with good internet access. Some southern counties where internet access isn’t as available response rates have been slower.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is October 31.

The deadline to complete the 2020 Census is October 31.

