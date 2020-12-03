Central WV Red Cross and United Way prepare for a holiday blood drive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. In order to keep up with that demand, non-profits like the Red Cross would need to hold 500 blood drives a day.

The holiday season has always slowed down the donations, and unfortunately, now there is an even higher demand than ever before.

“We encourage people to go out and give something that means something this holiday season,” said Red Cross Regional Chief Executive, Erica Mani.

That is why the Central West Virginia Red Cross will be holding a blood drive next Thursday in Cross Lanes. They will be partnering with United Way during these extra trying times.

“Through the holiday season when we know there is always a blood shortage and add on to that a national pandemic and all the other challenges, what a great way for people to celebrate the holidays and give back to the community,” said United Way of Central WV President, Margaret O’Neal.

Every pint of blood donated can save up to three lives.

“And people across the country need this blood so desperately. And this is a tough time to collect it because people are busy and away from the holidays,” said Mani.

When you donate blood the Red Cross will perform a COVID-19 antibodies test.

“You can even potentially be helping somebody who has a terrible illness from COVID-19 with your own blood and the plasma we can derive from your blood donation,” said Mani.

And if you are scared of giving blood…

“I’ve been a blood donor since 1982, and I can promise you it hasn’t hurt me yet,” said O’Neal.

The blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at 113 Lakeview Drive, Charleston WV. The Red Cross asks you to make an appointment ahead of time on their website or to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.