PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — For some Prestonsburg residents, they could soon be smelling a “foul odor” due to tests put on by Frontier Gas.

The Prestonsburg Fire Department says Frontier Gas will be applying Mercaptan, or methanethiol, to gas lines to test their lines.

It will impact these areas primarily:

Landing Lane

Lake Road

Goble Roberts

Watergap Road

They say the foul odor will be a part of the test.