Despite an active season of wintry weather in the Tri-State that included a few accumulating snows as well as some impressive ice storms, the total snow in our region has been below average for the majority of the region.

As of April 4th, Charleston has received 23.5" of snow for the season. On average, the city receives 36.4" for the season, which means the Capitol City is about 13 inches below normal for the season. The last season that experienced above average snowfall was back in the 2013-2014 season, when 51.7" of snow fell.