Chainsaws stolen in Elkview, KCSO looking for person involved

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Several chainsaws were stolen from a company in Elkview by a white male.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office reports that a white male with a beard stole several Husqvarna and Stihl chainsaws from company trucks on Jan. 31, 2022, around 3 a.m.

The man was seen driving away in a 1990’s Toyota pickup truck with a red front end and a black back end.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Corporal Lyons at 304-357-0169, report anonymous at 304-357-4693 or their website. They can also be reached by their social media accounts.