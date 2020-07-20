Chamber of Commerce helps businesses navigate COVID-19

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has presented multiple challenges for local businesses. In Putnam County, one organization has been working with its members to help them help others.

“We are all just trying to do the best that we can,” said Ashley Alford-Glace, President of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses across West Virginia have been impacted financially by COVID-19, which has made for a difficult summer.

“A good example is our restaurants. Seating at 50% capacity when they are used to seating at full is really hard for them financially,” she said. “But they’ve all thought outside of the box and thought of ways they can do more curbside pick up or outside dining.”

Some businesses have adapted by making or selling new products that are needed during the pandemic.

“Maybe they are producing face shields or masks or other things that they wouldn’t necessarily produce but now there is a need – they have transformed their business to fill that void,” Alford-Glance said.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce has been helping businesses find resources. They are also encouraging businesses to do what they can to help one another.

“We have been sending pretty frequently a list of where you can buy personal protective equipment and things like that here locally. We try to encourage our members and our businesses here to buy those products from other businesses here in the area so that we can all work together to make sure that we all make it out,” she said.

Over the next several weeks four new businesses are set to open in Putnam County including a sport goods store, a pita pit and two boutiques. The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a virtual job fair July 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

