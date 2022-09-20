ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) is trying to help a chameleon get home to its owner after it was found outside on a neighborhood fence. The department posted on Facebook to help get the word out.

“This little guy (or girl) was located on a fence at Vine Street and McKinley Avenue. If it belongs to you, or you know someone who lost one, please contact our Humane Officer at (304) 727-2251.” SAPD on Facebook

(Photo courtesy of SAPD)

According to SAPD, a woman called the station around 2:30 p.m. saying that her neighbor found a chameleon on her fence. The woman is holding the lizard while SAPD works to reunite it with its owner.

This is not the first time an exotic animal has been found in the area. In April, a wallaby was found hopping around a St. Albans neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the chameleon should contact SAPD’s Humane Officer at (304) 727-2251.