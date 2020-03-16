Channel 13 practices social distancing during newscasts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Viewers may have noticed Channel 13 anchors standing further apart than usual during newscasts.

In keeping with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we here at channel 13 are practicing health safety practices such as social distancing.

The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of someone for a prolonged period of time.

Social distancing is important because, according to the CDC, those tiny viral particles travel between people by sneezing and coughing.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing and keeping hands away from faces.

