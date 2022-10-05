LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The father and son at the center of a funding misuse scandal appeared in Logan County court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for their arraignment.

Former Chapmanville volunteer fire department chief Thomas Perry and his son Cody Perry posted a $5,000 bond each in Logan County court.

Last month, both were indicted on five counts: two counts each of embezzlement, one charge each of conspiracy, and two counts each of fraudulent schemes.

According to the indictment, the offenses happened between January 2015 and February 2021.

The investigation is just one of three right now into volunteer departments in Logan county.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office said one of those cases involved Lisa Wimmer, the former fire department secretary at the Logan County Fire Department #2, and it led to a felony conviction.

The other case is in Verdunville with former Fire Chief Windell Hunter. The state submitted a motion to continue that case in 6 months pending that Hunter pays the $3,300 in restitution to the Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department.

As for Thomas Perry and his son, Cody Perry, they’ll appear back in court for their preliminary hearing on Monday, Nov. 14 at 11 and 11:30 a.m.