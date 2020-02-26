Chapmanville students wins trip to space camp

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) A fourth-grader from Logan County has a love for math and science that is out of this world. His commitment has earned him a trip of a lifetime.



You could say Chapmanville Intermediate School student Grayson Sanders is a bit of a math fanatic. He is the top fourth grader in West Virginia on the online Imagine Math platform. He is so into math he practices everywhere he goes. “I take score books to each and every ball game I go to,” Sanders said.

So when his teacher Tifinie Mullins heard about an opportunity to nominate one of her students for the Passport to Space contest, Sanders was an obvious candidate.

Thousands of children from across the country were nominated but only 50 were selected. Grayson found out on his birthday that he was one of those 50.

Mullins said it was hard to choke back tears as she delivered the news during an impromptu assembly that day after lunch.

“There is nothing like space camp for children in southern West Virginia,” Mullins said. “As an educator, you can’t beat this opportunity for one of your students.”

She is hoping the trip will launch Sanders’ imagination to new heights.

“When I go down there I want to build a rocket and launch it,” Sanders said. “I want to come back here and tell everybody about it.”

The space camp will be this summer in Huntsville, Alabama.

