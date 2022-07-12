National Scrabble Day marks the birthday of the game’s inventor, Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born on April 13th, 1899. (Photo Courtesy: CNN)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, CharCon is returning to the Capitol City.

The convention runs from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 at the Clay Center. The event’s hours of operation will be noon to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event features more than 400 different games for attendees to play, including card games, board games, miniatures games and tabletop games. Organizers say the cosplay costume contest will also return for both adults and children.

According to organizers, the event will also feature an appearance from comic and tabletop game artist Michael Mayne.

Attendees will also be able to register for games and tournaments through the Tabletop website or at the convention entrance, organizers say. There will also be several pick-up game events happening throughout the convention, and a full schedule is available on CharCon’s website.