CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of arson in Charleston.

Windell Abraham Jr., 40, was charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed Covenant House Opportunity Shoppe on Quarrier Street in Charleston on Jan. 18. Investigators said the incident began with an alleged fight between two men, causing one of them to allegedly set a nearby tent on fire, which then caught the building on fire.

According to the Criminal Judgement Order from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the criminal complaint filed against Windell states that a witness allegedly saw Windell yelling at the second man. However it states the witness alleged that the second man threw the flame at the tent and not the defendant. Because of this and the lack of a State witness in the case, the charges were dismissed in court.