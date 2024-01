CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Up to ten charities in the Charleston-Huntington area will receive $10,000 each from the AES Foundation’s “Day of Giving.”

The total donated to non-profits will be $100,000, according to a press release.

The first-ever Day of Giving will be on Feb. 18 at the US-60 Arby’s location in Huntington.

To apply for the donation, you can click here. Applications are due by Feb. 5.