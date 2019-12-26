Charities remind donors to give as 2019 comes to an end

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you are looking to clean out some of the clutter around the house places like Goodwill hope you will bring the things you no longer need to them. They are just one of many charities asking people to say goodbye to 2019 by making a charitable donation.

“I think everyone should be aware that you can use these a contributions on your taxes so it is win-win for everybody,” said Dewayne Duncan, while dropping off a donation at Goodwill in Charleston.

According to the Internal Revenue Service to make your donation count at tax time you have to make sure to give to a qualified charity, plan to itemize and keep your receipts. If you receive a benefit from your contribution like tickets to a ball or other merchandise you can only deduct the amount that exceeds the fair market value of the benefit you received.

Taxpayers must meet a minimum donation amount to receive any benefits. That minimum amount has increased significantly in recent years so be sure to do your homework. You can find out more information here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories