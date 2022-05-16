KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Golfers headed out to the course today to help people in our region meet their most basic needs.

On Monday, May 16, was the 9th Annual Charity Golf Outing for Mountain Mission, Inc. The golfers, including WOWK 13 News Evening Anchor Merrily McAuliffe, hit the links at Berry Hills Country Club to raise money for emergency assistance programs that provide food, utility assistance and other critical needs of families across the Greater Kanawha Valley.

“We help about 5,200 families every year all across the Greater Kanawha Valley. We can’t do that if we wait until the need comes and then we try to raise the money to help folks. So we do this in advance so we can make sure that we’re prepared to help people as they come in to us,” said John Roberts, director of the Mountain Mission.

13 News was proud to be a media sponsor of today’s event.