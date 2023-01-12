CHARLESOTN, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is now accepting band applications for the 2023 Live on the Levee season.

City officials say they are searching for local bands who are interested in performing at the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad River Front Park in the 2023 Live on the Levee concert series.

Those interested must apply by close of business Friday, February 17, 2023, city officials say.

Applications are available on the Live on the Levee website or by contacting Community Services Logistics Specialists Miranda Dillon at lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.

Completed applications can be emailed to the lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org or mailed to: Miranda Dillon,

501 Virginia Street East,

Charleston, WV 25330