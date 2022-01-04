Charleston accepting applications for Live on the Levee bands

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Applications are now open for Charleston’s 2022 Live on the Levee season.

The City of Charleston says it is searching for local talent to perform on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park throughout the concert series.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. and are available online. City officials are requesting applicants send music and video samples by mail to Special Events Coordinator Brittany Knox at P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or by email at lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.