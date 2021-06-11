Charleston accepting applications for small business grants

Charleston is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is opening a fourth grant cycle of the Small Business Investment Grants.

Businesses can apply for up to $10,000 for the fourth cycle. According to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the funds awarded through the previous cycles have totaled more than $300,000 awarded as part of this grant program total over $300,000.

“We continue to see the needs of our small businesses as they rebound from COVID-19. These grant monies will help them with projects to improve their businesses,” said Goodwin.

For those who are approved for a Small Business Investment Grant, work on the project must start within six months of the grant award and must be completed within one year. City officials say some examples of projects that could qualify for the grant include broadband connectivity, demolition projects, advertising, marketing and interior or exterior construction. Those construction projects could include doors, fencing, stairs or ramps, windows, painting and other improvement projects.

Applications for the Small Business Investment Grant are available online. City officials say the applications are due by June 30, 2021 at 5 p.m.

To learn more about the grant, contact Jane Bostic, special assistant to the Mayor, at 304-348-8174 or jane.bostic@cityofcharleston.org.