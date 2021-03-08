Charleston accepting applications for small business grants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A third grant cycle of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grants is now open.

According to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the funds awarded in the first two rounds of grants total more than $175,000. Unlike the previous rounds where businesses could apply for up to $5,000, Goodwin says in this round, businesses will be able to apply for up to $10,000.

“We see that businesses throughout the City continue to need financial assistance during this difficult time,” said Goodwin. “We are excited to raise the amount of grant funding this round to allow folks to apply for up to $10,000. This also gives folks that have been awarded funding in the first two rounds the opportunity to apply for additional funds.”

Some qualifying projects for the grant have included broadband connectivity, advertising, marketing, and demolition projects, as well as exterior and interior surface construction including windows, doors, stairs, ramps, fences, painting, etc.

Projects approved for the grant must be started within six months of the grant award and must be completed within one year, Goodwin said. $10,000 is the maximum annual grant award for a single business and those who receive the grant must match the award by 25%.

The Small Business Investment Grant application is available online and anyone seeking more information can contact Jane Bostic, Special Assistant to the Mayor, at 304-348-8174 or jane.bostic@cityofcharleston.org.