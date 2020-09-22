Charleston Area Alliance launches campaign to support local businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Area Alliance has launched the “Keep it Local Kanawha Valley” campaign to support local, regional and state economies as they and collaborate with other local organizations as the holiday shopping season is set to begin.

Charleston Area Alliance officials say the campaign was organized after the Alliance assembled a COVID Economic Recovery Committee to address the immediate, short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to create strategies for economic recovery.

“We intend for this campaign to be more than just a ‘buy local’ initiative. We want individuals to support local, but also want our local governments and organizations to examine where they do business or buy materials and explore local solutions for those needs.” Steve Rubin, interim president/CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance



For more information about the “Keep it Local Kanawha Valley” campaign, you can visit the Charleston Area Alliance website.

