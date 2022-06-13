CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Pick up your putters and get ready to putt your way through downtown Charleston.

Partnering with FestivALL and the City of Charleston, Charleston Area Alliance is offering a free pop-up putt-putt golf course throughout June.

The course includes 26 holes, all of which were built by Ben Franklin Career Center students and decorated by local businesses.

Susie Salisbury, vice president of community development for Charleston Area Alliance, said their partnership with Ben Franklin Career Center is a “win-win.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to incorporate the education system into a real-life project,” Salisbury said.

The students are able to learn new skills, such as communicating with clients, setting deadlines and budgeting, all the while assisting with the creation of the putt putt course.

In addition to providing students a valuable educational opportunity, Salisbury said it’s something the whole family can enjoy.

“We just want people to come out and really enjoy downtown Charleston,” Salisbury said. “And you can do it morning, afternoon or evening. You can always get access to the putters and balls.”

You can pick up your putters at several locations around downtown including Taylor Books, Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille, Art Emporium and Tony The Tailor.

The event will run until June 27.