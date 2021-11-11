All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021

Charleston area railroad crossing to close for repairs

Local News

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Kanawha County say a railroad crossing in the Kanawha City area will be temporarily closed.

Officials with Charleston CSX say for the next few weeks the railroad crossing at Chesterfield Avenue and 39th Street SE in Kanawha City will be closed to all traffic due to repairs. The crossing is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.

