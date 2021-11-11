KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Kanawha County say a railroad crossing in the Kanawha City area will be temporarily closed.
Officials with Charleston CSX say for the next few weeks the railroad crossing at Chesterfield Avenue and 39th Street SE in Kanawha City will be closed to all traffic due to repairs. The crossing is expected to reopen at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.
