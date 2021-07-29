Charleston area Salvation Army hoping to add more staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Salvation Army is celebrating a milestone this week. Thursday, they welcomed the public back for the first time in months. But they are struggling to find enough employees to operate at pre-pandemic strength.

“It is exciting to see people come out and be able to walk through our building,” said Major Joseph May, Area Commander.

The Boys and Girls clubs were closed during the pandemic. But the Salvation Army was able to continue with their social services programs providing things like food, clothing and rent and utility assistance.

Back in early June, a limited number of children came back to the Boys and Girls Club in Charleston for summer activities.

Right now one of the main obstacles is hiring enough people to operate at full capacity.

“We wanted to ease back in and we needed to onboard additional staff,” explained Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Justin Clark. “We are still trying to hire like crazy to serve more kids. The Charleston club is open at full capacity and we are hoping to open St. Albans by Labor Day as soon as we get that site staffed as well.”

Next, the Boys and Girls Club will be getting ready to provide after school programs. How many kids they can help will depend on how many qualified applicants they can find. If you think you may be interested in applying to work for the Salvation Army click here.