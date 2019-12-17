Charleston Area Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign down $83K from last year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s a sound that’s part of the fabric of the holiday season. The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” campaign. And yet, this annual fundraiser, which pays for the organization’s programs, is in jeopardy.

Over the past two years, the Red Kettle Campaign has not met its annual goal. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, raising critical support for its year-round programs and services.

Salvation Army Area Commander Major Brooks Gilliam says that they are down $83,000 in comparison to last year. Gilliam says that many reasons are to blame for the lack of donations. “We knew we were going to be behind because Thanksgiving was a week late this year, we knew we had lost three sites with K-mart’s closing, we were at a disadvantage because some of our other partners told us that we couldn’t start until after Black Friday,” said Gilliam.

And many people think that funding should be around all year long, not just for the holiday season.

We always think at Christmas time, we think of giving, and making sure people have things that they need. Thanksgiving we also see that people have food because it is a special time, but it’s something that people need to think about all year round because they always need things it’s not just at special times.” Karen Winter, Donor

For more ways to give, and learn about the Red Kettle campaign, visit the Salvation Army website.