Charleston ArtWalk Canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Downtown Charleston Association says due to the public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the ArtWalk scheduled for March 19th will be canceled.

“Recognizing the Governor’s recommendation of limiting large gatherings, the downtown businesses believe this is the most prudent and responsible action to protect public health,” the association said in a press release.

The Downtown Charleston Association says it encourages citizens keep supporting downtown businesses by options such as purchasing gift cards, shopping online or making private appointments at independent businesses.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories