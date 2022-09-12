CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and local sports teams broke ground Monday, Sept. 12, on an athletic field set to get an upgrade with some new turf.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says Kanawha City Little League Field is one of 10 fields set to be turfed this fall and winter. In June, the Charleston City Council approved up to $8.1 million in APRA funding for the turfing projects, according to city officials. The mayor joined local baseball, softball soccer and youth sports teams for the groundbreaking.

“Turfing these 10 fields will help ease the workload on sports team volunteers, make sure our kids have a place to train so they can compete with athletes from across the country, and drive economic development through sports tourism,” Goodwin said. “Thank you to everyone who has shared in the vision to create a more vibrant place for our kids to live and play – you have made this project possible.

The other nine city-owned athletic fields being turfed as part of the project are: Bigley Field Upper; Bigley Field 2 Lower; Cato Park Lower Soccer Field; Cato Park Upper Soccer Field; Watt Powell Annex Field; Martin Luther King, Jr. Center Complex; North Charleston Little League Field; Power Park Field; and Suppa Little League/Softball Field.