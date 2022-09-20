CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston and Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority earned an award for the redevelopment of Slack Plaza and the City Center Station.

During the annual We Love our Community Awards Program, the Charleston Area Alliance recognized Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin’s administration for the Slack Plaza redevelopment, saying it established the City Center, created a passive park, connected the downtown area and provided a new venue for the city’s arts and culture.

“The redevelopment of Slack Plaza was one of my top priorities when I took office in 2019,” Goodwin said. “Creating a true City Center was just the first step to revitalizing Slack Plaza. Through regular programming and community events, we have watched City Center come to life – bringing together a wide variety of audiences, showcasing a unique mix of programming and events, and creating a welcoming space close to downtown living, shopping, dining and entertainment.”

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transport Authority also had a role in the revitalization effort through the City Center Station.

“KRT is thrilled City Center Station has become a gateway for visitors to enjoy the activities of downtown Charleston,” said KRT Executive Director Sean Hill. “The City of Charleston has done an incredible job in revitalizing Slack Plaza and KRT is proud to be their neighbor.”

City and KRT officials also say the revitalization has also made way for investments on Summers Street properties and also led to the creation of the city’s first Business Improvement District. City officials say these investments, along with City Center Station and the newly-renovated Kanawha County Public Library have a direct impact on the local economy.

According to city officials, the redevelopment has also allowed events such as the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and the Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s Pride Parade and Festival to expand their footprint and attendance. They also say the City Center Live program continues to bring in new audiences each week.

In August, the city also received the Vision of Tomorrow Award from the West Virginia Municipal League for its work to revitalize the plaza.