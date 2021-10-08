Charleston bakery makes ‘Do it for Amy Baby’ cookie after governor’s heated response to Mayor Goodwin

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A local bakery is having a little fun after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice got a little heated during a press conference on Thursday.

Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street in Charleston posted a photo of a cookie with text saying “Do It For Amy Baby” an image of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on it.

Mayor Goodwin sent a letter to Governor Justice, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw discussing her concerns with substance abuse, homelessness and mental health problems in the state.

During his COVID-19 press conference on Thursday, Justice appeared frustrated with the letter and tore into Mayor Goodwin for about five minutes about how she runs her “hometown.”

“Make no mistake of what this is really about. It’s nothing but a political move to cover up her deficiencies, and if we’ll just stop, sit back and think about this: According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness in West Virginia—and we all want to do better, we all want to do better—West Virginia’s overall homelessness rate is decreasing except—just maybe—except in her hometown. In her town she’s supposed to be running.”

Some believe Governor Justice took things a little to far when he called the mayor of West Virginia’s capital city “baby.”

“Amy baby, listen, if you can get the legislature to go along with a special session to discuss these bills, I’ll absolutely do it.”

Mayor Goodwin says that she’s had both Republican and Democratic state officials reach out to her office to try to understand her ideas to combat the state’s drug, homelessness and mental health problems.