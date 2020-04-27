Charleston barbershop gives men advice and tips for at-home grooming

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been well over a month since Governor Jim Justice closed restaurants, bars, gyms and beauty salons, which could now be affecting our physical appearance.

Bully Trap Barber Shop on Charleston’s West Side wants people to still look and feel their best even during the shutdown.

Co-owners, Mike Fizer and Michael Young made tutorials on how to maintain your mane until further notice.

The first thing they advise is to no give yourself an actual haircut, but more rather maintain the last one you got.

Michael Young also made a tutorial with tips to follow in regards to a clean, close shave.

And if you have someone to help in you the process, they encourage it.

