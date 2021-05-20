Charleston brings back drive-in movie nights

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will host three drive-in movies this summer.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says city officials received positive feedback after hosting the events last summer and decided to bring the events back. The movie nights are free to the public will be shown in the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street.

“We saw major success hosting drive-in movies last year and heard positive feedback from folks looking for outdoor activities to do during the pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are excited to work with WQBE, Electric 102.7, and local philanthropist and businesswoman with White Properties Karen Haddad, to continue these movie nights this summer.”

The current event schedule includes:

“Frozen 2” will be shown Wednesday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

“Moana” will be shown Wednesday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” will be shown Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m.

City officials say a 30-minute cartoon will be shown before each movie. Parking will begin 90 minutes before the events and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.