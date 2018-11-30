Charleston Christmas Parade Postponed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Christmas Parade scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

Rod Blackstone, Senior Assistant to the Mayor, says it is postponed because weather forecasts show a fairly high chance of rain tomorrow morning during the hours needed for staging and presenting the event.

The Charleston Christmas parade will be postponed by a week until 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2018.

This decision followed consultation with professional weather forecasters and parade partners.