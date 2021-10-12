Good News with 13
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Charleston Christmas Parade to be held in December

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: City of Charleston)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston will hold its annual Christmas Parade this year in December.

The Parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m., with the lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.

Charleston Christmas Parade route (Courtesy: City of Charleston)

According to city officials, recommendations from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) on outdoor events were considered in announcing this event.

If you would like to participate in this year’s parade, applications can be found here. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 15.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS