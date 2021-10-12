Charleston Christmas Parade to be held in December

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston will hold its annual Christmas Parade this year in December.

The Parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m., with the lineup beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.

Charleston Christmas Parade route (Courtesy: City of Charleston)

According to city officials, recommendations from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) on outdoor events were considered in announcing this event.

If you would like to participate in this year’s parade, applications can be found here. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 15.