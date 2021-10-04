Charleston church holds pet blessing ceremony to honor our furry friends

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A half-dozen cats and dogs took part in a pet blessing ceremony Sunday at St. John’s Episcopal in Charleston.

St. John’s and St. Timothy’s church in Teays Valley held their ceremonies Sunday afternoon. St. Michaels in the Capital City will host their ceremony Monday at 6 p.m.

The ceremony is held close to the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals. St. John’s Rev. Michelle Boomgaard said it’s important to give pets blessings because of how important they are in our everyday lives.

“We have so many animals in our lives that bless us and add so much joy and so having a service where we bless the animals in our lives who bless us just seems like a wonderful way to reach the community and acknowledge that wonderful gift from God that animals give us,” Boomgaard said.