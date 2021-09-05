Charleston church plays folk music in support of the Battle For Blair Mountain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The sound of music and songs of unity ran through the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia continues to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle For Blair Mountain through marching and now song.

“The battle that was fought here 100 years ago is a battle we still fight today,” Ericka Wills said. “It’s for worker’s rights and it’s for the rights of families.”

The West Virginia Industrial Workers of the World hosted this event. Emmett Doyle and his band traveled from Minneapolis to Charleston, to play music in solidarity with labor workers.

Without the strength of the labor movement, we don’t have the most important weapon we have to actually solve the rest of the problems in our society and that’s our solidarity with one another as working people,” Doyle said.

He’s hoping their music will continue to bring workers together and stand up for their rights.

“By organizing as workers we give ourselves the tools to not only take on the problems in our workplace but to take on the problems in the rest of society through the organs of power that we created,” Doyle said.