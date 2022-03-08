CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston City Council met Monday night for their regular council meeting. Included on the agenda was the American Rescue Plan Act Fund Budget.

Through this act, the city of Charleston was granted $37 million dollars in March 2021. The city’s ARPA budget originally presented to the council shows where a little more than $25 million dollars could go.

We're here at the Charleston City Council meeting where the council is scheduled to discuss where the #AmericanRescuePlan funding will go toward.



Some of the big items noted by Mayor Amy Goodwin were athletic field turfing and upgrades which leveled out around $6 million dollars, future identified projects adding up to $ 5 million dollars, and infrastructure and broadband upgrades costing a little more than $7 million dollars.

Other items on the budget include city improvements. Mayor Goodwin says these items on the budget all fall in line with what the American Rescue Plan plan was intended for.

We’re talking infrastructure, paving roads, lighting, sidewalks bridges, really important pieces of the American Rescue Plan and quite simply what it was intended to do. Mayor Amy Goodwin, (D) Charleston, West Virginia

The city council decided to pass the resolution accepting this budget.

Ahead of the council meeting, Mayor Amy Goodwin and City Finance Director Andy Wood presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget during the Finance Committee meeting.

Included in the budget is a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees. Mayor Goodwin tells us this was presented to recognize the importance of city employees and thus help retain and recruit more individuals to fill positions.

The city also has the highest initial demolition budget on record at $500,000 to address dilapidated and abandoned structures. Also, for the fourth year in a row, the paving budget is $3 million.