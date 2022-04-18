CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston City Councilman Emmett Pepper is introducing a bill to allow people to ride motorized scooters within city limits. The Councilman is presenting City Bill 7956 at the City Council meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

Councilman Pepper said the current code prohibits motorized scooters to be ridden in Charleston, but as their popularity increases, he sees more people using electric scooters around the city.

“Electric scooters are becoming more and more popular across the country and especially in cities, so I wanted to legalize them in Charleston, too,” Councilman Pepper said. “Having electric scooters will make it easier for visitors and residents to get outside, enjoy the city, and get some exercise (I’ve heard they are helpful as a core workout).”

The main goals of the bill are to:

Promote healthy lifestyles and encourage people to be outside;

Reduce gas pollution;

Allow electric scooters to be ridden within city limits, with restrictions;

Provide a framework for the Charleston Police Department to enforce;

Require scooters to: Have brakes that work; Have lights and reflectors; Be ridden on roads with speed limits of no more than 30 mph; Be ridden by people 16 years or older; Not have passengers; Be parked in a way that does not block pedestrian traffic; Not be operated while under the influence.



The bill would allow motorized scooters to be ridden on sidewalks when the road is too dangerous, and if the scooter is ridden “in a manner that is appropriate to the number of pedestrians nearby.”

To learn more about the Council meeting or to watch it live, click here.

