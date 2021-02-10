Charleston City Council resumes in-person meetings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council will return to in-person meetings starting Tuesday, Feb. 16. The meetings will take place in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center West Hall 1 to allow for social distancing.

City officials say the meetings will be open to both the public and the media, and West Hall 1 can be accessed through the Quarrier Street entrance. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be enforced. For those who want to watch the meetings without attending in person, the city will continue to stream the meetings through ZOOM.

“We believe there is great value in meeting in person to do the people’s work. We also recognize the importance of doing so in a socially distant and responsible manner,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “I want to thank the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for being so accommodating and ensuring that all social distancing guidelines are followed properly.”

The city council says all of the council sub-committee meetings will continue to take place via ZOOM. After Feb. 16, in-person meetings will resume on their normal schedule of the first and third Mondays of each month.