CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Robert Sheets (D-Kanawha), Charleston City Council Ward 8 incumbent, is asking for a recount after losing by one vote to newcomer Kathy Rubio (D-Kanawha).

Earlier today, The Board of Canvassers, a board made up of County Commissioners and County Clerk Vera McCormick, went over five ballots to decide if they should be counted.

After review, the total remained the same with Rubio winning 48-47.

Sheets tells 13 News that he noticed discrepancies in the vote counting with some of the five ballots not being counted.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says of the five ballots, three were cast by poll workers who lived in Ward 11, which made them ineligible to vote for a candidate in Ward 8. One did not vote for a candidate and the other voted for neither Sheets nor Rubio.

Sheets says he will speak at a City Council meeting tonight at 7 p.m. and go to the County Clerk’s Office tomorrow to ask for the recount officially.