Charleston City Councilman dies in accident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston city councilman has died in a single vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night.

According to Mayor Amy Goodwin, Councilman John Kennedy Bailey was involved in an accident along Greenbrier Street near the airport just before 9 p.m. Officers say a tree fell on the vehicle. The road was shut down in both directions for several hours where the hillside was sliding. Police say there was also a juvenile in the car, but they were uninjured.

Mayor Goodwin issued the following statement on Councilman Bailey’s passing: “It is with profound sadness we mourn the loss of Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey—a devoted husband, doting father, loving son, loyal brother, and a dear friend to many including my husband and me.

I spent many a night talking with John in the City Hall parking garage long after council meetings had ended. We’d talk about how we could fix things—make things better. He was funny and fun. He was relaxed but motivated. He was someone you wanted on your team, and we loved him so very much.

“John was an incredible councilman—always leading with integrity, honor and passion. With his keen intellect, calm voice, and measured approach, John always treated his fellow council members with kindness—even on the most difficult issues.

Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks, daughter Lisette, brother David, sister Anne, father former West Virginia State Treasurer Larrie Bailey and mother, Joyce.”

Goodwin has ordered all city flags to be lowered to half-staff, September 16th, in honor of Councilman Bailey.