Charleston city flags to be flown half staff to honor former mayor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin is ordering all City of Charleston flags at city-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff to honor former Mayor Kent Hall. The order goes into effect immediately and flags will remain half-staff through Tuesday, Oct. 20, the day of services.

“We are saddened today to share the passing former Mayor Kent Hall,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Mayor Hall was a true public servant and had a heart for helping others. We mourn his passing and send thoughts and prayers to his family at this difficult time.”

Along with serving as Charleston mayor, Hall previously served the city as city councilman-at-large, city manager and city treasurer.

“Former Mayor Hall was a personal friend of mine and Commissioner Henry C. Shores. His passing is a tremendous loss to our whole community. The Kanawha County Commission will follow the lead of the city of Charleston and will lower our State Flags on County Property through Tuesday, October 20th as well,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

