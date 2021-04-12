Charleston City Hall now reopen to the public

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After being closed to the public for an extended period of time due to the pandemic, Charleston City Hall is now back open.

In order to enter the building, several COVID-19 protocols will be in place like mandatory mask wearing and temperature checks at the door.

Visitors should be limited, and the city encourages residents to interact with city staff by phone or email if possible.

Only essential workers have been reporting to the building since last March—unless a resident made an appointment prior to arrival.

“We’ve listened and we’ve learned about where we are to keep people safe,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. “Not only our visitors but our employees in City Hall. We have 750 employees in the city of Charleston. Not all work in this building, but quite a few do so it’s our responsibility to keep our citizens safe and keep our employees safe.”

Even with the limited amount of people in the building over the past year, two City Hall employees tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2020.

Charleston City Council will move meetings from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to City Hall starting next week.